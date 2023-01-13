Blessings Box Drive is set for MLK Day at KWQC-TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at KWQC-TV6′s location at 805 Brady Street, Davenport

Blessing Box Coordinator Brenda Hanes discusses the annual drive-up and drop-off event that has an instant impact on families in the Quad Cities.

The groups distribute Blessing Boxes every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the J.B. Young Center, 1702 North Main Street, in Davenport.

Items needed during this year’s drive include:

Personal products

Toothpaste/brushes

Mouthwash

Deodorant

Soap/body wash

Lotion/Vaseline

Shampoo/conditioner

Sanitizer

Cleaning products

Bathroom cleaners

Household cleaners

Disinfectant wipes

Dish detergent

Paper products

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Kleenex

Laundry Products

Detergent

Bleach

Fabric softener

