Blessings Box Drive is set for MLK Day at KWQC-TV6
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at KWQC-TV6′s location at 805 Brady Street, Davenport
Blessing Box Coordinator Brenda Hanes discusses the annual drive-up and drop-off event that has an instant impact on families in the Quad Cities.
The groups distribute Blessing Boxes every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the J.B. Young Center, 1702 North Main Street, in Davenport.
Items needed during this year’s drive include:
Personal products
- Toothpaste/brushes
- Mouthwash
- Deodorant
- Soap/body wash
- Lotion/Vaseline
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Sanitizer
Cleaning products
- Bathroom cleaners
- Household cleaners
- Disinfectant wipes
- Dish detergent
Paper products
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Kleenex
Laundry Products
- Detergent
- Bleach
- Fabric softener
