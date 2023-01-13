Boil advisory issued for parts of Columbus Junction

Boil advisory issued for parts of Columbus Junction.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) - Parts of Columbus Junction are under a boil advisory.

All residents North of the water tower and Gamble Street are under a boil advisory until water tests can be done, stated public works officials. Residents South of the water tower and Gamble Street, including Columbus City are not included in the advisory.

Officials say the boil advisory comes after a water main break, early Thursday, but the water main has since been repaired.

All updates for the boil advisory will be posted on the City of Columbus Junction Facebook page, stated a media release from the city.

Public works officials also remind those under the boil advisory to bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil for one minute and then cool before use.

