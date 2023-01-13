Boil advisory lifted for parts of Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) - The boil order for parts of Columbus Junction has been lifted, as of 4:47 p.m., Saturday.

Officials say they got back water test results and the water tested negative for bacteria.

Residents north of the water tower and Gamble Street were under a boil advisory until water tests can be done, stated public works officials Thursday.

Officials say the boil advisory came after a water main break, early Thursday, but the water main has since been repaired.

All updates for the boil advisory will be posted on the City of Columbus Junction Facebook page, stated a media release from the city.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.