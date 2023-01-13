Boil advisory lifted for parts of Columbus Junction

Boil advisory issued for parts of Columbus Junction.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Columbus Junction.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) - The boil order for parts of Columbus Junction has been lifted, as of 4:47 p.m., Saturday.

Officials say they got back water test results and the water tested negative for bacteria.

Residents north of the water tower and Gamble Street were under a boil advisory until water tests can be done, stated public works officials Thursday.

Officials say the boil advisory came after a water main break, early Thursday, but the water main has since been repaired.

All updates for the boil advisory will be posted on the City of Columbus Junction Facebook page, stated a media release from the city.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Sarah Kolb
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
Illinois Sheriff’s refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban.
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
Your First Alert Forecast
Two men arrested on weapons charges
Two men arrested in Kewanee on weapons charges
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clouds will be slow to clear overnight
MidAmerican announces foundation grants to Iowa organizations, including one Davenport project.
MidAmerican Foundation awards $250,000 to Friends of MLK