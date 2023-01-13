Decreasing clouds and seasonable temperatures Friday

Temperatures will be milder this weekend
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Light snow overnight has led to some slick roadways, especially on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. Use caution early this morning. Any light snow ends around daybreak and we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky this morning with decreasing clouds throughout the day.

High temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 30s with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a light wind. Overnight low temperatures drop to the upper teens.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with increasing clouds Sunday. Our next storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday bringing widespread rain to the TV6 viewing area. By the time it wraps up by Tuesday morning, a quarter to half inch of rain is possible.

Another storm system moves in Wednesday and Thursday bringing rain, and possibly a wintry mix or snow by Thursday. Stay tuned.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 34°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 17°. Winds: VAR 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42°.

