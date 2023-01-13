Free drop-in yoga classes offered through Moline Parks and Recreation

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
MOLINE, Ill. --(KWQC) -New for 2023, Moline Parks and Recreation is excited to expand a partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer free, drop-in yoga sessions during the winter season.

Guest Daina Marie Lewis, explains the program which offers a chance to relax and de-stress during a free, indoor yoga class scheduled for 9-10 a.m. at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

Classes are instructed by Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 15 years. This program is free and open to all skill levels. Participants must bring their own mat and water.

Dates for the drop-in yoga classes are Jan. 14 (adults only), Jan. 21 (family/all ages, and Feb. 11 (adults only).

Get more information at Daina Marie’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yogawithdainamarie/ or visit the Yoga with Daina Marie business website at https://www.yogawithdainamarie.com/. The phone number is 309-737-2591.

