How to get involved with the upcoming 75th anniversary season at Quad City Music Guild
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Member and frequent performer, Jess Fah, of Quad City Music Guild, talks about the upcoming 75th anniversary season and how interested persons can get involved (including auditions) in the excitement of live theatre with the Quad City Music Guild.

Productions planned for the 2023 season include RENT, Singin’ In The Rain, Pippin, and The Wizard of Oz.

Auditions for performers are ongoing. RENT auditions are this weekend, Jan. 14-15. The other shows will have auditions in February. See more at this link: https://qcmusicguild.com/audition/

For more information visit qcmusicguild.com.

Various methods to contact Quad City Music Guild including phone numbers, email addresses, and more is here.

