Launch a small business idea while competing for $10,000 at ‘Bank Tank’ event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--Now that it’s a new year, there’s never been a better time to think about a vision for the future.

If you have a business idea that could forge a new entrepreneurial path for your future while benefitting the Quad Cities’ economy, bring this vision to life at The Fortress Bank Tank pitch contest on Feb. 8 from 5- 8 p.m. at The Figge Art Museum, 25 West 2nd Street in Davenport.

Elyce Billany, Fortress Bank Marketing Director and organizer of event (who pitched an idea on the TV show “Shark Tank”), is the inspiration for this local event that offers a chance at $10,000 for the best local business idea pitch.

Fortress Bank is doing this promotion as a way to recognize the importance of small business owners in communities and the positive impact they have on our local economies.

Apply at this link for a chance to win: https://www.bankfortress.com/bank-tank/

The pitch contest will start after music and drinks in front of a live audience. The winner will be announced at the end of the night. This event is open to the public.

To attend this event as part of our live audience, please rsvp to reserve your spot. Reservations are required and seating is limited.

The Fortress Davenport Banking Center is located at 3260 East 53rd Street in Davenport. The phone number is 563-362-0453.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.