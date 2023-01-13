NASA and NOAA: 2022 was tied for Earth’s 5th warmest on record

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - For decades, NASA and NOAA have been careful watch on Earth’s changing climate.

Each year they release an update to the hottest years on record, and now 2022 has been added to the books.

The two agencies keep an eye on things like greenhouse gasses and track potential climate solutions.

2022 was tied for the fifth warmest on record, tied with 2015. Records date back to 1880. The warmer temperatures globally mean a greater number of natural disasters.

Last year featured 18 billion dollar disasters in the United States, alone.

Global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6°F (0.89°C) above the average for NASA’s baseline period (1951-1980).

TV6 was joined by NASA research scientist, Patricia Parker, from the Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, to talk about the research, and how satellites recently launched into space will help with better understanding climate and weather.

See the interview in the video above.

To read the entire study, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Sarah Kolb
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack, stated officials.
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack

Latest News

NASA and NOAA: 2022 was Earth’s 5th warmest on record
The North Scott Regional Innovation Center is on the way to Eldridge.
Regional Innovation Center coming to Eldridge in 2024
Billion Dollar Disasters
NOAA releases billion dollar disasters from 2022
Billion Dollar Disasters
NOAA releases billion dollar disasters from 2022