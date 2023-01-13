NASA and NOAA: 2022 was tied for Earth’s 5th warmest on record

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - For decades, NASA and NOAA have been careful watch on Earth’s changing climate.

Each year they release an update to the hottest years on record, and now 2022 has been added to the books.

The two agencies keep an eye on things like greenhouse gasses and track potential climate solutions.

2022 was tied for the fifth warmest on record, tied with 2015. Records date back to 1880. The warmer temperatures globally mean a greater number of natural disasters.

Last year featured 18 billion dollar disasters in the United States, alone.

Global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6°F (0.89°C) above the average for NASA’s baseline period (1951-1980).

TV6 was joined by NASA research scientist, Patricia Parker, from the Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, to talk about the research, and how satellites recently launched into space will help with better understanding climate and weather.

See the interview in the video above.

To read the entire study, click here.

