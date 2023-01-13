NOAA releases billion dollar disasters from 2022

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released the number of weather and climate disasters in 2022 that totaled at least $1 billion in losses in the United States.

There were a total of 18 disasters in 2022 with losses exceeding $1 billion dollars, including the pre-Christmas winter storm in New York and the costliest of the year; Hurricane Ian.

One year prior in 2021, there were also 18 billion dollar disasters in the US.

In 2022, there were 11 severe weather events (large hail, damaging wind, tornadoes), three tropical cyclone events and one drought, flooding, wildfire and winter storm event. The total cost of the disasters was $165 billion.

A total of 474 people died.

Since 1980, the US has had 341 weather and climate disasters exceeding $1 billion in losses, exceed a total of $2.475 trillion and resulting in 2,970 deaths.

Click here for the report from NCEI.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Sarah Kolb
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack, stated officials.
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack

Latest News

Billion Dollar Disasters
NOAA releases billion dollar disasters from 2022
Science behind frost formation.
Science behind frost formation
Science behind frost formation
The drought is worse in northwestern Iowa.
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois