NOAA releases billion dollar disasters from 2022

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released the number of weather and climate disasters in 2022 that totaled at least $1 billion in losses in the United States.

There were a total of 18 disasters in 2022 with losses exceeding $1 billion dollars, including the pre-Christmas winter storm in New York and the costliest of the year; Hurricane Ian.

One year prior in 2021, there were also 18 billion dollar disasters in the US.

In 2022, there were 11 severe weather events (large hail, damaging wind, tornadoes), three tropical cyclone events and one drought, flooding, wildfire and winter storm event. The total cost of the disasters was $165 billion.

A total of 474 people died.

Since 1980, the US has had 341 weather and climate disasters exceeding $1 billion in losses, exceed a total of $2.475 trillion and resulting in 2,970 deaths.

Click here for the report from NCEI.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.