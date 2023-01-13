Ophthamologist explains the advantages of a dilated eye exam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Just because you can see well doesn’t mean that your eyes are healthy, especially as we age. Regular eye exams detect problems early - when treatment is most effective. A routine dilated eye exam may discover eye problems like diabetes and glaucoma earlier when treatment can preserve sight. It may also discover patients with poorly controlled high blood pressure, diabetes, or those at risk for strokes. A good view of the nerve lets us diagnose glaucoma, high pressure around the brain, and inflammations of the nerve, such as multiple sclerosis. A retina evaluation reveals evidence of macular degeneration or tears which can lead to detachments.

