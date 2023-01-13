‘Pour for a Cause’ fundraiser to offer Moline Police Officer battling brain cancer

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline craft taproom will be hosting a fundraiser in February to honor a Moline police officer who is battling brain cancer.

The City of Moline announced that Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 1209 fourth Avenue, will host a “Pour for a Cause” fundraiser on Feb. 1 from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the taproom to help raise money for Officer Branden Bowden, who is battling brain cancer, stated a media release from the city.

Event organizers Matt King, Pour Bros. Manager and Janet Vitas say that 10% of all sales the night of the fundraiser will be donated to Officer Bowden.

King also says the event will include a food truck, raffle, with prizes ranging from room nights at area hotels, dinner packages and other items and activities.

Other organizations, like Vibrant Arena, say they are donating ticket packages to The Judds, the World’s Toughest Rodeo, Quad City Storm hockey games, and Quad City Steamwheelers football games as raffle prizes.

Vistas says for her, the reason she got involved is personal.

“When I read about it, Branden’s story touched me, because I lived it”, said Vitas. “My older sister, Colleen, died of an inoperable brain tumor in her mid-50s and I was her primary caregiver during her illness. Every day of their lives, police officers do good for other people they don’t know, and I feel like this is the least we can do. I’m grateful to be able to help Officer Branden and his family.”

According to the media release, the event is for those 21 and older.

Additionally, Moline Police say they have set up a Branden Bowden fund at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union and donations are also being accepted at the Moline Police Department or by mailing the department C/O Branden Bowden Benefit, 1640 sixth Avenue, Moline.

