The concert lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and Ed Sheeran
Tickets for 2023 Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend in July are on sale
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With an amazing concert lineup featuring four of the most popular acts in music today paired up with the only NTT Indycar Series doubleheader weekend of the year, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will return to Iowa Speedway on July 21-23, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online now at www.hyveeindycarweekend.com or by calling the event ticket office at (641) 417-6007.

Merrill Cain with INDYCAR talks about the event highlights and how over 80,00 people attended last year’s festival and race at the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet”.

This year’s one-of-kind concert lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran. This means capacity crowds are expected for the 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend and tickets will sell out fast.

Additionally, Free Family Friday returns to the event in 2023 as everyone will be welcome at Iowa Speedway free of charge on Friday, July 21. Friday will feature practice sessions from the cars and stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as well as the next generation of open-wheel racers from INDY NXT by Firestone.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, visit www.hyveeindycarweekend.com.

