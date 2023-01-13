Timber Lake Playhouse announces new artistic director

Red curtain
Timber Lake Playhouse has announced Darren Mangler as the theatre’s new Artistic Director for the 2023 season.(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP), a nonprofit summer theatre company, announced the name of the theatre’s new artistic director.

The playhouse has two welcome events scheduled for Jan. 25 where the community can meet Mangler, stated a media release from the theater. These events include:

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Higher Grounds Coffee House, 1709 South West Avenue, Freeport, Ill.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Copper Cow, 834 South Jackson Street, formerly known as Henry’s Double K

“I am happy to welcome Darren to the TLP team,” said Executive Director, Dan Danielowski, Timber Lake Playhouse. “He brings a wealth of experience and a love of the playhouse that we all will benefit from.”

Mangler is a long-time TLP actor and alumnus, stated the media release from TLP. Mangler has been cast in movies like “The Longest Yard” remake with Adam Sandler and he has also been an Associate Story Producer on numerous reality TV shows including “Deadliest Catch”, “Storage Wars”, and “Naked and Afraid, XL”.

For more information visit https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/.

