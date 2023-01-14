Crews respond to house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.

Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks says due to the roof and rafters, crews had a difficult time extinguishing the fire and didn’t have it under control until 7:00 a.m. One Burlington firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

The home was considered a total loss, with damage estimates at $40,000 for the structure and the contents. Officials also say there were no working smoke detectors and the property was not insured.

Burlington Fire Department is investigating the fire and has not considered it suspicious, Crooks said in a press release. Burlington Police and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.