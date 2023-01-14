Some sun for Saturday

Clouds return Sunday, then Rain by Monday
Your Saturday forecast will bring a mix of clouds and sun, with highs in the 30's to near 40°.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with some clouds followed by sunshine, but there are a few changes to be aware of over the next 24 to 48 hours. Look for blue skies this afternoon with highs reaching the 30′s to middle 40′s.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and continue into Sunday, with readings back in the 40′s.

Our next system arrives Monday. Rain and blustery winds move back into the weather picture Sunday night through Martin Luther King Jr. Day as highs reach the 40′s to middle 50′s. After a brief break Tuesday, expect another round of wet weather Wednesday and Thursday.

At this point, precipitation will start out as rain, becoming mixed with, then making a change to snow. Accumulations will be possible, but we’re still several days out, with timing, track and changeover still to be determined.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 38°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 29°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 45°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

