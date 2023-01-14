Two men arrested in Kewanee on weapons charges

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men were arrested Friday on weapons charges after running from a Kewanee Police Officer and a Henry County Deputy, with the chase placing a nearby school on lockdown.

Jefferey Hollingsworth, 21 of Peoria, Ill. and Marcus Smith, 20 of Galesburg, Ill. were booked into the Kewanee Police Department and then taken to the Henry County Jail, following a chase, stated a media release from Kewanee Police Department.

Hollingsworth was sent to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon, a Class Two felony, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class Two felony, aggravated assault with a firearm, a Class Four felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Smith was sent to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon , a Class Two felony, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to police, at approximately 12:33 p.m. Kewanee Police Department received a complaint of two men walking in the roadway in the 200 block of Willard. The caller stated that they saw one of the men display a gun at them while they were driving past them. Police say that the caller gave a detailed description of both men and that a Kewanee Police Officer and Henry County Deputy who were nearby quickly responded and found both of the men.

When the officers arrived, both of the men ran from them, according to a media release from Kewanee Police.

Police say the Kewanee officer chased the man that was believed to have the gun, Hollingsworth, and during the chase, he threw the loaded gun onto the roof of a business.

The gun was later found by officers, according to the media release.

Additional officers along with an off-duty Kewanee officer arrived in the area and were able to assist the Henry County Deputy in arresting Smith, stated the media release.

Police say that while chasing Smith, they found cannabis and a bookbag containing a loaded pistol magazine.

Wethersfield School was placed on lockdown because of how close the chase was to the school, stated police.

The Class Two Felonies carry a potential sentence of 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the media release. Both subjects were currently on mandatory supervised release through the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time of this incident.

