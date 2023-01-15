68 dead following plane crash in Nepal

NEPAL, Asia (KWQC) - Authorities in Nepal say 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara.

Rescuers were scouring the crash site near the Seti River which is nearly a mile away from the Pokhara International Airport.

At the crash site, rescuers used ropes to pull out bodies from the wreckage. Bodies were carried away by firefighters to hospitals, where relatives had gathered.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash.

One witness said he saw the aircraft spinning violently in the air after it began to attempt a landing. He saw this all from the terrace of his house. He said the plane fell nose-first towards it’s left and then crashed into the gorge.

The plane, a twin-engine ATR 72, operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara, which was a 27-minute flight.

According to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Database, there have been 42 fatal plane crashes in Nepal since 1946.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it comes available.

