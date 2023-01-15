Cloudy Sunday, then showers and storms likely Monday

Possible accumulating snow to track late this week
Look for cloudy skies for your Sunday, with rain likely late tonight into Monday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect lingering cloud cover for your Sunday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 40′s. Our next system arrives tonight, bringing rain to the region. That precipitation should increase in coverage and intensity as we head into Monday, Look for a good soaking rain during the day, along with a few storms possible by afternoon. Some locations could get up to .50″- .75″. Highs will be in the upper 40′s to mid 50′s.

The system departs early Tuesday morning, and we’ll see several dry hours Tuesday through much of Wednesday. Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday night starting as rain, but could become mixed with then change to snow overnight heading into Thursday. This could mean accumulations for parts of the viewing area, so stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 45°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with light rain developing late. Low: 39°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

MLK Jr Day: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Widespread rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. High: 54°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

