Cloudy Sunday, then showers and storms likely Monday

Possible accumulating snow to track late this week
Look for cloudy skies for your Sunday, with rain likely late tonight into Monday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect lingering cloud cover for your Sunday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 40′s.  Our next system arrives tonight, bringing rain to the region. That precipitation should increase in coverage and intensity as we head into Monday, Look for a good soaking rain during the day, along with a few strong storms possible by afternoon.

A LEVEL 1 or Marginal Risk has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area.
A LEVEL 1 or Marginal Risk has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area.(KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the region at a MARGINAL or Level 1 Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and brief heavy rain. Some locations could get up to .50″- .75″. Highs will be in the upper 40′s to mid 50′s.

The system departs early Tuesday morning, and we’ll see several dry hours Tuesday through much of Wednesday.   Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday night starting as rain, but could become mixed with then change to snow overnight into Thursday. This could mean accumulations for parts of the viewing area, so stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 45°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Cloudy skies with light rain developing late. Low: 39°. Wind:  SE 10-15+ mph.

MLK Jr Day:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Widespread rain. High: 54°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

