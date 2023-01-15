FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday 1-16-23 from Noon to 7 PM for strong to severe storms

Strong storms will be possible from Noon until 7 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon to 7 PM Monday 1-16-23 for strong to severe storms***

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon as a potent system moves through the region. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL or Level 1 Risk for the possibility of severe storms. The main threats for our area will be damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and a low risk for isolated tornadoes.

Strong storms Monday 1/16/23 from Noon until 7 PM
Strong storms Monday 1/16/23 from Noon until 7 PM(KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive severe weather warnings during this period.

A valuable resource for getting up to date weather information.
A valuable resource for getting up to date weather information.(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Illinois Sheriff’s refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban.
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
104-acre development planed on Veterans Memorial Parkway
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention...
High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by sheriff’s office on Friday the 13th

Latest News

Stay sky aware and keep alert to changing weather conditions during the day.
FIRST ALERT DAY Monday 1-16-23 for strong to severe storms
Jason Voorhees looks on from an underwater display in Crosby, MN.
Horror movie fans unite! Jason Voorhees creeps at the bottom of a Minnesota Lake.
Jason Voorhees looks on from an underwater display in Crosby, MN.
Spooky, scary, skeletons...and Jason Vorhees?
Crews search through the wreckage after a plane crash in Nepal, killing 68.
68 dead following plane crash in Nepal