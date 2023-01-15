FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday 1-16-23 from Noon to 7 PM for strong to severe storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon to 7 PM Monday 1-16-23 for strong to severe storms***

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon as a potent system moves through the region. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL or Level 1 Risk for the possibility of severe storms. The main threats for our area will be damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and a low risk for isolated tornadoes.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive severe weather warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

