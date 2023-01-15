Horror movie fans unite! Jason Voorhees creeps at the bottom of a Minnesota Lake.

CROSBY, Minnesota (KWQC) - Fans of the Friday the Thirteenth movies and it’s main character, Jason Voorhees have a unique chance to get up close and personal with the creepy guy. The kicker is, you’ll have to travel to Minnesota to have that scary experience.

A local electrician by day and a scuba diver by night, Doug Klein does it all. He’s been known to put oddities from his garage into a underwater displays such as flamingos or sharks.

But his magnum opus is a serial killer. Jason Voorhees from the Friday the Thirteenth movies to be exact. The display is a nod to the 6th movie, when Voorhees is chained to the bottom of Crystal Lake. But in Minnesota, for the last 10 years, Jason has lurked at Louise Mine Pit in Crosby at 112 feet deep.

“I had all this stuff in my garage, I had 2 by 4s, I had plywood, I had foam, I just decided, Hey I’m gonna build Jason,” Klein said.

Alongside his diving partner, Curtis Lahr, Klein brought Jason to life.

“I found this plastic head that is used for medical devices,” Klein and Lahr said. “I think the eyes turned out really good. So when you’re down there and you look at him, the eyes are looking at you.”

Lahr put it all on YouTube and over the past decade, it’s gone viral several times. In fact, it’s put Crosby, MN on the map as a destination location.

“We had a guy come all the way from Washington State to dive him,” Lahr said.

As for their next project, Lahr and Klein have something up their sleeves.

“That may end up as Freddy Krueger one day,” Klein said.

