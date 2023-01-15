Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty.

“It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”

The director of events in downtown Davenport touches on how they find such amazing talent.

“You know, we’re just lucky that we have some local ice carvers that I’ve gotten to know and through their network”, Jason Gilliland, Director of Events, Downtown Davenport Partnership, said. “You know, we’ve brought in some guys from outside our region as well, you know, Cedar Rapids, and Des moines and, and a few other areas.”

Gilliland also mentions how fun his job can be, especially for events like this.

“Working with the carver’s and getting all of the, the ice here and then watching them, you know, stack everything and then start carving and, and just seeing how the progression goes from just straight blocks of ice to you know, works of art, like this is a lot of fun”, Gilliland, said.

Some local fans give their take on what this brings to the QCA.

“I think it really helps bring the community together especially during the wintertime you know”, Samantha Bitzel, Community and Engagement Manager, Metronet, said. “It’s hard we want to be bundled up and hibernate and it’s great to see everyone come out and enjoy the art together and it just interact with each other and the ice sculptures.”

Festival goers are encouraged to snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #icestravaganzaqc.

