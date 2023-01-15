Opening our eyes to natural beauty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ever wondered about the plants along the side of the road, or those towering trees looming in front of work? This class helps people to understand the world around them, one leaf at a time.

Attendees at the Vanderveer Conservatory gained a rare glimpse into how they can identify local trees in and around Vanderveer Park on Saturday.

“The initial spark of this class was actually working with the Iowa State Extension Service, specifically their Master Gardener program,” Taylor Schneider, Parks and Recreation’s horticulture and environmental educator, said. “This was also open to the public because we have so many trees everywhere, and it’s always nice to know what’s in your backyard, and just a way to be more in touch with the nature around you.”

The class started inside the Vanderveer Conservatory for a brief overview of what to look for when trying to identify different types of trees. Key aspects of trees come from the shape of the crown, bark and leaves, and the formation of buds on the branches. After the lecture, the class moved outdoors for a hands-on experience in tree identification.

“This class is very much hands-on, and also Vanderveer Park is just exceptional with such an opportunity to come out here not only outside, but indoors as well it’s a great experience,” Holly Katao said.

Schneider is confident that the partnership between the Conservatory and the Master Gardener program will only grow as time goes on, and are currently seeking input on what additional programs the public is interested in. To stay informed about events at Vanderveer Park check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts for digital flyers on upcoming classes.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.