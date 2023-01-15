Police: 3 dead, 2 injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

By Amanda Alvarado, Alec Sapolin, Brian Koster and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Three people died and two others were injured after being shot in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports.

Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. A 48-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

Police confirmed that the man was Angelic Gonzalez’s brother and Miguel Gonzalez’s son.

“This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement.

Investigators are working to find out the motive.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Illinois Sheriff’s refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban.
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
104-acre development planed on Veterans Memorial Parkway
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention...
High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by sheriff’s office on Friday the 13th

Latest News

A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 25
Stay sky aware and keep alert to changing weather conditions during the day.
FIRST ALERT DAY Monday 1-16-23 for strong to severe storms
Jason Voorhees looks on from an underwater display in Crosby, MN.
Horror movie fans unite! Jason Voorhees creeps at the bottom of a Minnesota Lake.
Jason Voorhees looks on from an underwater display in Crosby, MN.
Spooky, scary, skeletons...and Jason Vorhees?