Union: Five inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
THOMSON, Illinois (KWQC) - Five inmates were captured after escaping from the USP Thomson prison camp last week according to AFGE 4070, the union representing workers at USP Thomson.

The union alleges that Warden Thomas Bergami has vacated critical posts at the prison camp, which they believe lead to three inmates being locked up for escape on January 13, 2023, and a total of five inmates last week. AFGE Local 4070 is demanding the prison camp be locked down until the warden and prison management stop vacating posts at USP Thomson.

According to Jon Zumkehr, President of AFGE 4070, normal protocol is to lock down the prison camp when an inmate attempts to escape, however, he said that has not happened.

The union says inmates escaping into the community places the community and institution at risk and can lead to inmates introducing contraband to the prison facility. In 2022, AFGE 4070 says they found over 50 cell phones at the prison camp.

This comes after the union called on prison management to address rampant sexual assault and misconduct by inmates directed at employees. USP Thomson had 321 attacks on staff in 2022.

