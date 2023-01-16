CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested

Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf police was arrested, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Greyson Killinger, 36, was wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also had warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport.

Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.

