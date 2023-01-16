Davenport man charged in shooting that left woman injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in November that left a woman injured.

Demetrius Cortez Batemane, 18, was booked on charges of will injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault while participating in a felon-serious injury, a Class C felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On Nov. 28, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of North Gaines Street following several reports of gunfire.

Officers located shell casings near an abandoned home in the area.

Officers searched another home, which is listed as Batemane’s, and found a black Rugar AR15 .223/.556 rifle underneath the rear exterior porch.

While officers were investigating, a woman arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds to her leg and head.

She suffered a serious injury to her left leg. The woman told police she was in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Gaines Street when she was shot.

Batemane was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

He has prior delinquent adjudications on charges of first- and second-degree theft and domestic abuse assault and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

A judge issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 16.

Scott County Court records show Bateman pleaded guilty in October to possession of a firearm by a felon in an unrelated case and was slated to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

He did not show up for sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

Batemane also has pending charges of child endangerment and domestic abuse assault.

