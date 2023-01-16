Davenport man charged in shooting that left woman injured

Demetrius Cortez Batemane, 18, of Davenport, was booked on charges of will injury causing...
Demetrius Cortez Batemane, 18, of Davenport, was booked on charges of will injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault while participating in a felon-serious injury, a Class C felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in November that left a woman injured.

Demetrius Cortez Batemane, 18, was booked on charges of will injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault while participating in a felon-serious injury, a Class C felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On Nov. 28, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of North Gaines Street following several reports of gunfire.

Officers located shell casings near an abandoned home in the area.

Officers searched another home, which is listed as Batemane’s, and found a black Rugar AR15 .223/.556 rifle underneath the rear exterior porch.

While officers were investigating, a woman arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds to her leg and head.

She suffered a serious injury to her left leg. The woman told police she was in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Gaines Street when she was shot.

Batemane was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

He has prior delinquent adjudications on charges of first- and second-degree theft and domestic abuse assault and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

A judge issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 16.

Scott County Court records show Bateman pleaded guilty in October to possession of a firearm by a felon in an unrelated case and was slated to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

He did not show up for sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

Batemane also has pending charges of child endangerment and domestic abuse assault.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
104-acre development planed on Veterans Memorial Parkway
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

Latest News

The Quad City Farm Show kicked off Jan 15 in Rock Island
The Quad City Farm Show is back at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers, isolated storms and breezy Monday
Polyrhythms is a live music event hosted by Rivermont Collegiate High School, and allows...
Polyrhythms concert
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County