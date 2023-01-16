Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for severe storm potential
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

Hundreds gathered in Carbondale for the 41st annual MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast.
Changing people one word at a time
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
The MLK Center in Rock Island hosted their 40th memorial service and award ceremony to...
MLK Center Memorial Service
Blessing Box final push
Blessing Box final push
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body