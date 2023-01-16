ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County

The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:08 a.m., troopers said.

According to troopers, a 2020 Honda PC driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-80 near mile marker 277 when the driver hit a westbound 2014 semi-truck driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median after the crash, troopers said.

McClaine died from her injuries, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.

