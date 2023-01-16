ISP: One dead after head-on crash Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers say a 2020 Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at 3:08 a.m. on I-80, when the driver hit a 2014 semi-truck driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, IA.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median after the head-on collision, according to an ISP crash report. The driver of the Honda vehicle died, due to injuries from the crash, and ISP has not released the name of the driver, pending death notification.

The accident is under investigation, according to officials.

