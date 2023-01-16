Jazz is coming back to the Quad Cities

Polyrhythms is a live music event hosted by Rivermont Collegiate High School, and allows...
Polyrhythms is a live music event hosted by Rivermont Collegiate High School, and allows musicians state-wide to showcase their skills in jazz music.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Summer is usually the host for show-stopping concerts like Pitbull and Flo Rida at the Mississippi Valley Fair, but people don’t have to wait for the fair to come to partake in some live entertainment.

Polyrhythms is a live music event hosted by Rivermont Collegiate High School, and allows musicians state-wide to showcase their skills in jazz music.

“It’s really an all-star group. I’ve hand-picked the best jazz musicians in the state of Iowa, which makes it challenging because we’re not centrally located with folks coming from here and there. We don’t have a regular rehearsal times, and we kind of have to throw things together on the day of, but because everyone is such a strong musician it comes off as if we rehearse all the time,” Mike Conrad, an associate professor in jazz and music education at UNI, said.

The event starts with a free workshop where teachers and experts in jazz music, like Professor Conrad, plan lessons for attendees to learn more about jazz and music theory.

“We do our young people a disservice by not recognizing the people from right here that do great things, and it’s also something to aspire to if they see somebody doing it I think I can do it, so that’s why having great musicians and craftsman here is so important,” Nathaniel Lawrence, the director of Polyrhythms, said.

For people like Lawrence and Conrad, the goal of these workshops and concerts is to inspire younger musicians to learn different styles of music, and ignite that spark of inspiration inside them to encourage them to keep going. They also serve as a platform to highlight local talent and show Iowa has a strong musical culture.

Polyrhythms hosts events every third Sunday of the month, and to learn when and where their upcoming performances are check out their website.

