Man injured in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue and found a man lying in the yard and screaming he had been shot.

The man was transported to St. Mary’s hospital with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. His condition was not known Monday afternoon, but police say he was still hospitalized.

No other information was released. Police ask anyone with information to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309- 343-9151.

