Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC held Blessing Box drive on MLK Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnered with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street.
It was a great day with over 300 people donating supplies, stated event organizers. A large box truck was filled to the brim with cleaning supplies and taken to the Lincoln school to be stored and given out every Saturday at the JB Young Center, 1702 North Main Street, in Davenport from 8 to 9 a.m.
After the collection was done, the group posed for a picture and stated that the supplies gathered from the drive will last them until the end of summer.
Items needed during this year’s drive include:
Personal products
- Toothpaste/brushes
- Mouthwash
- Deodorant
- Soap/body wash
- Lotion/Vaseline
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Sanitizer
Cleaning products
- Bathroom cleaners
- Household cleaners
- Disinfectant wipes
- Dish detergent
Paper products
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Kleenex
Laundry Products
- Detergent
- Bleach
- Fabric softener
