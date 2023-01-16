The Quad City Farm Show is back at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - New tractors, combines, and other equipment takes center stage at the Expo Center, and thousands of people are ready to see some action.

“It’s a great opportunity to just show people what we’re actually doing,” Jerry Fischer, Territory Manager, said. “All the new technology, just talk to people and be able to get their, their reactions to things and answer questions about things they’ve looked at, saw on the internet, things like that. They come out here and find out what’s, what things are really like when you can touch it and see it.”

Not only is this a great display of farm equipment but, an excellent opportunity for farmers to interact and share their experiences.

“A lot of these farmers when I’m walking around in here, I know, because I’ve farmed my whole life,” Richard Miller, President of the Board Quad City Expo Center, said. “And, but this is a very nice show in the wintertime, where the farmers have a chance to come in and see some of the new technology and some of the new stuff that’s out there, we’ve got quite a few new ones this year.”

Members of the Future Farmers of America tell us a little bit about what they enjoy here at the Quad City Farm Show.

“It’s just really great to see all of the farmers coming here and enjoying themselves,” Brooklyn Humphrey, Cambridge FFA Vice President, said. “Walking around and seeing all the vendors even talking to them, getting to know what they used to do in FFA, and compare it to what we do now, and it just really gives us hope for the farmers in the future.”

With free admission and free parking, what better way to spend a January Sunday.

“Come see all the farm equipment and all the things that are down here, and it, it’s a fun day,” Miller said. “And be able to see all the different stuff, and the next two days is, you know, and people aren’t working much with Martin Luther King day and everything, and you can bring the kids, and they can climb into tractors and look at the stuff and everything else so, it, it’s a fun day for everybody.”

Show organizers said they were pleased with the crowds for the 2022 event since it was the first-year return since being canceled by the pandemic in 2021; they are hoping the 2023 show will attract even bigger crowds.

