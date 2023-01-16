Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game

The Quad City Storm will host its first ever School Day Game which will include over 3,000...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will return to the Vibrant Arena this week to host the Storm’s first ever School Day Game.

Thursday the Storm will faceoff against the Peoria Rivermen on home ice as the Storm hosts its first ever School Day Game, stated a media release from the Storm. Over 3,000 students from across the QCA will be bussed over to the Vibrant Arena, 1202 River Drive, to cheer on the Strom at 10:30 a.m.

Storm officials say during the game educational videos featuring Storm players will be shown on the video board and that all students will receive a bag lunch.

The Storm plays again on Friday night against the Rivermen, stated the media release. Friday night’s game is Nickelodeon Night featuring Baby Shark and Baby Shark jerseys that will be worn during the game and auctioned online.

Officials also say Baby Shark music and videos will be featured in-game.

Fans can get tickets for both games at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

