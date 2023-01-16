Severe weather threat will diminish this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve seen some severe storms moving through the northwestern parts of our viewing area, but the threat is expected to gradually diminish through the late afternoon and evening. Rain showers and thunderstorms will wind down through the early evening hours before exiting the region, but cloudy skies and brisk winds will continue overnight as lows settle into the 30′s.

Conditions will remain cloudy and cooler through Tuesday and a good part of Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday evening. We’ll start out with rain, quickly becoming a rain/snow mix. Freezing rain could also become a component of this system before changing to snow heading to Thursday. We could see some accumulation, mainly north and west, but the details of track and potential amounts are still being fine tuned. Stay with TV6 for the latest updates.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending this evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low: 37°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 42°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain or a wintry mix by late afternoon. High: 38°.

