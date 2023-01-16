Showers, isolated storms and breezy Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The steady, widespread rain will move out of the area by late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s north to middle 50s south, but if we start to get some breaks in the clouds as the dry slot moves in we could get warmer which would lead to an increased risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. At this time it doesn’t look like the threat for severe weather is very high due to this morning’s rain and extensive cloud cover.

A front will roll through tonight sending us back down to the 40s on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the next time frame for a storm system to impact our area. Right now it looks to start as rain and end as snow with accumulations possible, especially north of I-80, stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Showers and breezy. High: 55º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37º Winds: W 10-20.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy. High: 41º.

