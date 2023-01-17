3 people exposed to rabid fox, health officials say

The fox, like this one, was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this...
The fox, like this one, was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this year, according to the DHEC.(Eric Mclean/Pexels via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Three people in South Carolina were exposed to a rabid fox, health officials confirmed.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the fox was found in Clemson and tested positive for rabies Thursday.

The department said three people were exposed but did not clarify if they were bitten. All three were referred to healthcare providers.

Officials said no pets are known to have been exposed to the fox.

The fox is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this year, according to the DHEC.

Rabies is fatal if not treated promptly with injections.

To prevent rabies, give wild animals their space and do not approach them.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
The Quad City Storm will host its first ever School Day Game which will include over 3,000...
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game

Latest News

K9 Dexter got a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization sponsored by...
Muscatine police K9 gets body armor donation
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Missing Oklahoma girl, 4, killed on Christmas, court docs say
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time