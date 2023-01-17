Ascentra makes donation to help Friends of MLK meet goal for MLK Plaza project

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Ascentra Credit Union has made a donation to the Friends of MLK (FoMLK) organization in Davenport, Iowa to assist the group in reaching its fundraising goal for the MLK Plaza project.

Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation have pledged to donate $50,000 to the Friends of MLK that will help the organization meet its goal for the first formal memorial of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the city of Davenport, stated a media release from Ascentra officials.

According to the media release, this donation pledge includes two separate $25,000 donations. One donation from the credit union and one from the foundation.

“We are honored to be a partner in this investment and in preserving our black history in downtown Davenport,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union. “Thank you to the Friends of MLK for all the hard work they are putting into making the park a reality for our community to experience, learn and enjoy.”

This donation is in response to an $800,000 fundraising campaign to help pay for the remainder of the $1.2 million project, stated the media release.

Ascentra officials say this isn’t the first time they have contributed to the planning and development of this anticipated park.

In 2021, Ascentra donated $2,400 to the FoMLK to help pay for the initial plans for the project.

“We are excited that the completion of this park is in our near future,” said Ryan Saddler, Chief Executive Officer, Friends of MLK, Inc. “This dream wouldn’t happen without the many generous donors of our community like Ascentra and the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation. We are blessed to have the support of the Quad Cities community and look forward to honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. King through this park.”

To learn more about the MLK plaza visit https://www.fomlk.com/about .

