Cloudy and breezy overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve seen some severe storms moving through the northwestern parts of our viewing area, but the threat is has now come to an end as rain exits the region. Cloudy skies and breezy winds will continue overnight as lows settle into the 30′s.

Conditions will remain cloudy and cooler through Tuesday and a good part of Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday evening. We’ll start out with rain, quickly becoming a rain/snow mix. Freezing rain could also become a component of this system before changing to snow heading to Thursday. We could see some accumulation, mainly north and west, but the details of track and potential amounts are still being fine tuned. Stay with TV6 for the latest updates.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and drizzle ending. Cloudy skies and areas of fog overnight. Low: 37°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 42°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain or a wintry mix by late afternoon. High: 38°.

