Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop

Country Morning Coffee
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years.

August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.

For more information, visit the website at https://countrymorningcoffee.com/, call 309-540-5064, or email countrymorningcoffee@gmail.com.

