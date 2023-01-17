COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and...
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like for the third year in a row, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 last year compared to more than 350,000 in 2020 and 475,000 in 2021, researchers said.

The data is still in the works of being completed, as many states are still reviewing death certificates and refining their reporting.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.

In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking up. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
The Quad City Storm will host its first ever School Day Game which will include over 3,000...
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested

Latest News

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital after 107 days
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines