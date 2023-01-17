CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.

Hoskins was wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

According to an arrest affidavit, about 3:42 p.m. Monday Hoskins got into a vehicle and took $100, gift cards, and throwing darts. He then got into a white 2013 Infinity and drove away.

Offices then found Hoskins and the vehicle in the 800 block of 11th Avenue South, according to the affidavit. He was identified and found to have arrest warrants for Scot Count and Rock Island County, then arrested.

Officers then found methamphetamine in Hoskins’ backpack, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Hoskins is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

