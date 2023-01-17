CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County

Hoskins was wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving...
Hoskins was wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.(KWQC/CRIME STOPPERS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.

Hoskins was wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

According to an arrest affidavit, about 3:42 p.m. Monday Hoskins got into a vehicle and took $100, gift cards, and throwing darts. He then got into a white 2013 Infinity and drove away.

Offices then found Hoskins and the vehicle in the 800 block of 11th Avenue South, according to the affidavit. He was identified and found to have arrest warrants for Scot Count and Rock Island County, then arrested.

Officers then found methamphetamine in Hoskins’ backpack, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Hoskins is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
The Quad City Storm will host its first ever School Day Game which will include over 3,000...
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game

Latest News

Muscatine first responders with two fires in 20 minutes.
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
The Quad City Storm will return to the Vibrant Arena this week to host the Storm’s first-ever...
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game
The University of Iowa said the cancellation is “due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols...
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed for COVID-19 protocols
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud