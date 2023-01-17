Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau said they started an investigation in October 2022.

According to criminal complaints, Hosmer provided fraudulent documents to an insurer in connection with an insurance claim.

Hosmer was arrested on Jan. 15, in Muscatine and booked into the Muscatine County Jail. Hosmer posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.