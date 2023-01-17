Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/ Muscatine County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau said they started an investigation in October 2022.

According to criminal complaints, Hosmer provided fraudulent documents to an insurer in connection with an insurance claim.

Hosmer was arrested on Jan. 15, in Muscatine and booked into the Muscatine County Jail. Hosmer posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
The Quad City Storm will host its first ever School Day Game which will include over 3,000...
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game

Latest News

Thomson prison escapes
Thomson prison escapes
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed for COVID-19 protocols
K9 Dexter got a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization sponsored by...
Muscatine police K9 gets body armor donation
Eagles & Ivories
‘Eagles and Ivories’ 4-day music fest in Muscatine to kick off Friday