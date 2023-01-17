Enchanting Ireland tour to be hosted by Kevin Phelps

Enchanting Ireland tour to be hosted by Kevin Phelps
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Diane Read Jackson, Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, and KWQC-TV6 meteorologist, Kevin Phelps, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip to Ireland from July 12-21, 2023.

The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours, what is included (airfare, accommodations, and many meals), and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.

What are some special highlights of this Enchanting Ireland tour? It features a chance to experience the storied culture, ancient history, natural beauty, and warm hospitality of Ireland. Begin with a guided tour of Dublin, Ireland’s capital including the ancient monastery site at Clonmacnoise. In Connemara, walk the gorgeous, green riverside gardens of Kylemore Abbey and visit the Connemara Celtic Crystal Factory. Take in the beauty of the famous Cliffs of Moher and be delighted at a medieval banquet. There will be plentiful traditional music and dance to be enjoyed as well as relaxation during a ride around the Ring of Kerry. The famous Blarney Castle, stunning Rock of Cashel, and Kilkenny Castle on the River Nord are also part of the tour.

To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

