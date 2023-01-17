Former Rock Island County correctional officer enters Alford plea in battery case

Cameron Gerisher.
Cameron Gerisher.(KWQC/Rock Island County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former Rock Island County correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate in January 2022 has entered an Alford plea.

Court records show Cameron Gerischer, 22, entered the plea to one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and 180 days in jail. The jail sentence is stayed pending compliance of the terms of his conditional discharge, court records show.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to win a conviction at trial.

Gerischer initially faced the more serious charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

The incident happened Jan. 30 and involved a male inmate.

The incident was immediately reported to the sheriff’s department supervisors, an internal investigation was opened, and the two correctional officers were placed on administrative leave, deputies said.

Gerischer and co-defendant Jacob H. Ward, 30, were fired in February.

Ward pleaded guilty in December to battery and also was sentenced to 24 months conditional discharge and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail. His jail sentence also was stayed pending compliance with the terms of his conditional discharge.

Jacob H. Ward
Jacob H. Ward(KWQC/Rock Island County Jail)

