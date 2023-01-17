Group Violence Intervention program update

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This INSI6HT focuses on the effectiveness of the Group Violence Intervention program.

Back in July, the show spoke with Davenport Police and city leaders about this initiative that was created with the goal of lowering the rates of violent crime.

This show provides an update of the impact of the program since its inception about 8 months ago. We also learn about financial grants and other efforts that will further strengthen GVI.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

Chief Jeff Bladel, Davenport Police Department

Lt. Jason Ellerbach, Davenport Police Department

Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer with the City of Davenport

Kelly Thompson, Quad Cities Community Foundation

Tee Lashoure, Family Resources

Dwayne Hodges, involved community member

