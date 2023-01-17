Group Violence Intervention program update

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This INSI6HT focuses on the effectiveness of the Group Violence Intervention program.

Back in July, the show spoke with Davenport Police and city leaders about this initiative that was created with the goal of lowering the rates of violent crime.

This show provides an update of the impact of the program since its inception about 8 months ago. We also learn about financial grants and other efforts that will further strengthen GVI.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

  • Chief Jeff Bladel, Davenport Police Department
  • Lt. Jason Ellerbach, Davenport Police Department
  • Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer with the City of Davenport
  • Kelly Thompson, Quad Cities Community Foundation
  • Tee Lashoure, Family Resources
  • Dwayne Hodges, involved community member

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

