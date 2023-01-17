Man wanted in connection to Galesburg shooting

John S. Thurman, age 31 is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
John S. Thurman, age 31 is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.(KWQC/ Galesburg Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg police are looking for a man police say shot and injured a man in Galesburg Monday.

According to police, John S. Thurman, 31, is wanted on the charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue and found a man lying in the yard and screaming he had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The man, identified as Destin G. Sunberg, 18, is currently being treated for a gunshot to the abdomen.

Galesburg police and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s office investigated the shooting and executed a search warrant at homer in the 100 block of Blaine Avenue, according to police.

An arrest warrant for Thurman was issued after the investigation, police said. Additional charges for Thurman are pending a review by the Knox County State’s Attorney.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309- 343-9151.

The Galesburg Police Department said they are committed to protecting the safety and quality of life of all our neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Brendan Jared-Johnson, 26, of rural Monmouth, is charged with armed violence, possession of a...
Warren County man facing weapons, drug charges
Cameron Gerisher.
Former Rock Island County correctional officer enters Alford plea in battery case
Hoskins was wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
Muscatine first responders with two fires in 20 minutes.
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart