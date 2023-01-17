MLK Center hosts 40th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration

Community members gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Monday to honor Rev., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Community members gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Monday to honor Rev., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the organization’s 40th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration.

The theme for this year’s event was “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle,” stated a media release from the MLK Center. TV6′s, News Anchor, Redrick Terry emceed the event.

The program included a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King including:

  • A keynote address by Dr. LaDrina Wilson
  • “I Have A Dream Award” presented to a Rock Island citizen for outstanding community service
  • Original spoken word piece by Aubrey Barnes entitiles, “Rocks Don’t Roll”
  • Musical selection performed by Ashley Dean
  • Black Hawk College Commit to Diversity Scholarship
  • Youth Expression Contest winners

MLK Center officials say the Rauch Family Foundation, the Doris and Victor Day Foundation and the Quad City Community Foundation generously granted funds that supported the event, and in-kind support was provided by Modern Woodmen Printing and West Music.

To learn more about the MLK center visit: https://www.mlkcenter.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for severe storm potential
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation have pledged to...
Ascentra makes donation to help Friends of MLK meet goal for MLK Plaza project
Your First Alert Forecast
Hundreds gathered in Carbondale for the 41st annual MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast.
Changing people one word at a time