MLK Center hosts 40th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Community members gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Monday to honor Rev., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the organization’s 40th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration.

The theme for this year’s event was “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle,” stated a media release from the MLK Center. TV6′s, News Anchor, Redrick Terry emceed the event.

The program included a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King including:

A keynote address by Dr. LaDrina Wilson

“I Have A Dream Award” presented to a Rock Island citizen for outstanding community service

Original spoken word piece by Aubrey Barnes entitiles, “Rocks Don’t Roll”

Musical selection performed by Ashley Dean

Black Hawk College Commit to Diversity Scholarship

Youth Expression Contest winners

MLK Center officials say the Rauch Family Foundation, the Doris and Victor Day Foundation and the Quad City Community Foundation generously granted funds that supported the event, and in-kind support was provided by Modern Woodmen Printing and West Music.

To learn more about the MLK center visit: https://www.mlkcenter.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.