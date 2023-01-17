Muscatine battles two fires 20 minutes apart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting to fill up the hallway. According to a press release, the fire sprinkler system activated when fire crews entered the room and the fire was extinguished. The resident was checked for injuries and all residents were evacuated and accounted for.

The fire was contained to a heating unit and the area directly above, the damage was limited to that one residential unit. There were no injuries.

The second fire was just 20 minutes after arriving at Addington Place. Muscatine Station Two engine and firefighters were cut loose from the nursing home to a vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue.

